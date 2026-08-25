What is Oggy Inu about?

OGGY INU is a BSC Meme token, $OGGY is a community-driven token that can't be controlled by anyone. We believe in the popularity of OGGY's image, OGGY in Crypto will be widespread and have a chance to become a trend. $OGGY - 2nd Shib or BabyDoge will be born.

What makes Oggy Inu unique?

Audit Certik, Burn 72.7% Total Supply, Swap Dapp, Big Marketing Campaign, Listed on Bitget CEX, Listed on CoinTiger CEX, Partnership with BabyDoge Swap.

What's next for Oggy Inu?

Dapp Released.

What can Oggy Inu be used for?

Reflection 5% for Holders.

What is the live price of Oggy Inu?

Oggy Inu is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.22% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is OGGY today?

The price volatility of OGGY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Oggy Inu?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has OGGY generated?

In the last 24 hours, OGGY accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Oggy Inu?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does OGGY compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category, OGGY shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.