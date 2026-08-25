What is OG SMINEM about?

OG SMINEM is a token designed to create a positive feedback loop by giving Roman 1% from each swap, promising +10 luck to the trader, and aiming for global peace, prosperity, and love.

What makes OG SMINEM unique?

OG SMINEM has a unique tokenomics structure with a hard cap of 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. 95% of these tokens are locked in the liquidity pool, and 5% are airdropped to holders of MSMN & The Sminem Collection.

What's next for OG SMINEM?

OG SMINEM is looking forward to seeing where this journey will take us.

What is the current price of OG SMINEM?

The live price of OG SMINEM (OGSM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is OG SMINEM positioned in the market?

OG SMINEM currently sits at market rank #4605, supported by a market capitalization of ₦261686876.80031831664000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of OGSM?

The circulating supply of OGSM is 100000000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of OG SMINEM?

During the last 24 hours, OG SMINEM traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is OG SMINEM from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

OG SMINEM reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is OGSM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for OG SMINEM?

The current price movement of 1.43% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Parody Meme,4chan-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.