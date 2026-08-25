OG Peanut Price Today

The live OG Peanut (PEANUT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEANUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEANUT.

OG Peanut currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,687, with a circulating supply of 999.84M PEANUT. During the last 24 hours, PEANUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02235476, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEANUT moved -0.96% in the last hour and +32.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.87.

OG Peanut (PEANUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.69K$ 108.69K $ 108.69K Volume (24H) $ 12.87$ 12.87 $ 12.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.69K$ 108.69K $ 108.69K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,843,219.346983 999,843,219.346983 999,843,219.346983

The current Market Cap of OG Peanut is $ 108.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.87. The circulating supply of PEANUT is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999843219.346983. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.69K.