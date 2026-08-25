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The live OG Peanut price today is 0 USD.PEANUT market cap is 108,687 USD. Track real-time PEANUT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live OG Peanut price today is 0 USD.PEANUT market cap is 108,687 USD. Track real-time PEANUT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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OG Peanut Logo

OG Peanut Price (PEANUT)

Unlisted

1 PEANUT to USD Live Price:

$0.00010903
$0.00010903$0.00010903
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
OG Peanut (PEANUT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:48:48 (UTC+8)

OG Peanut Price Today

The live OG Peanut (PEANUT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEANUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PEANUT.

OG Peanut currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,687, with a circulating supply of 999.84M PEANUT. During the last 24 hours, PEANUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02235476, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEANUT moved -0.96% in the last hour and +32.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.87.

OG Peanut (PEANUT) Market Information

$ 108.69K
$ 108.69K$ 108.69K

$ 12.87
$ 12.87$ 12.87

$ 108.69K
$ 108.69K$ 108.69K

999.84M
999.84M 999.84M

999,843,219.346983
999,843,219.346983 999,843,219.346983

The current Market Cap of OG Peanut is $ 108.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.87. The circulating supply of PEANUT is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999843219.346983. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.69K.

OG Peanut Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02235476
$ 0.02235476$ 0.02235476

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.96%

+5.47%

+32.84%

+32.84%

Price Prediction for OG Peanut

OG Peanut (PEANUT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEANUT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OG Peanut (PEANUT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of OG Peanut could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price OG Peanut will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEANUT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking OG Peanut Price Prediction.

What is OG Peanut (PEANUT)

Peanut (2017 – November 1, 2024), was an eastern gray squirrel rescued by Mark Longo in New York in 2017. He became Mark’s pet, best friend, and family member. Peanut was often displayed in videos and became viral on TikTok, Instagram, and the web.

On October 30, 2024, Peanut was seized from Mark’s home by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and was later euthanized. Peanut's death triggered an outcry on social media, backlash from the public, condemnation from lawmakers, and the introduction of legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

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OG Peanut (PEANUT) Resource

Official Website

About OG Peanut

What is today's price of OG Peanut (PEANUT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 5.47%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of PEANUT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of PEANUT is 999843219.346983, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own OG Peanut?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of PEANUT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of OG Peanut today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦147603229.91507793204000, positioning OG Peanut at rank #5362 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is PEANUT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of OG Peanut?

The recent price movement of 5.47% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OG Peanut

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:48:48 (UTC+8)

OG Peanut (PEANUT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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