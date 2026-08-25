What is Offshift (XFT)?

Offshift is pioneering Private Decentralized Finance (PriFi) with an ecosystem of Private DeFi Applications that confer and protect various elements of privacy, anonymity, and confidentiality on Ethereum Layer 1. All Offshift Ecosystem PriFi Applications are powered by XFT, and leverage real time price feeds from Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network to enable users to mint an array of private synthetics. The Offshift Ecosystem’s debut platform, Offshift anon, is currently in development, and its most up-to-date Development Roadmap has been publicly released. Offshift also delegates various decision making powers and responsibilities to its community via the Offshift DAO.

What is the Role of XFT in the Offshift Ecosystem?

XFT is the native utility token of the Offshift Ecosystem, and it plays an integral role in all PriFi Applications’ Tokenomics. Via Offshift’s Burn-and-Mint Mechanism, users burn XFT in order to mint an array of private synthetics, and conversely burn their private synthetics to mint XFT back on the public side. How Many XFT Tokens are in Circulation? Offshift launched on Uniswap in August, 2020 with 10 million XFT tokens generated at genesis. The Offshift Ecosystem’s Burn-and-Mint Tokenomics employ an elastic supply model for XFT, and as such there exists no upper cap or lower cap on the circulating or total supply of XFT. However, XFT does not possess any inherent inflationary or deflationary monetary attributes. Until the Offshift Ecosystem launches its debut platform, Offshift anon, the supply of XFT will remain fixed at 10 million tokens. Who are the Founders of Offshift? Aside from fully doxxed CSO Alex Shipp who represents the project in public engagements, Offshift Core is the anonymous team developing the Offshift Ecosystem. Offshift Core has developed a trusted reputation for its thorough privacy research, development, and execution. To access the latest news and developments, follow Offshift on Twitter, join the community on Telegram, and visit the official YouTube channel for project updates, interviews, and more. Where Can I Buy Offshift (XFT)? XFT is available for trading on a growing number of DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges), including Uniswap, SushiSwap and Balancer on Ethereum, and PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain.

What is Offshift trading right now?

Current price: ₦90.29454811149172896000, with a price movement of -1.41% over the last 24 hours.

Is XFT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Synthetic Issuer,Ethereum Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Synthetic,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy peers.

How liquid is the Offshift market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about XFT?

With 10072791.00676496 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Offshift compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦33530.4474923705148000 and ATL of ₦15.7100399838271349784000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Offshift being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Offshift's long-term viability.