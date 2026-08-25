Official Saudi Oil Reserve Price Today

The live Official Saudi Oil Reserve (OSOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OSOR.

Official Saudi Oil Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,837.87, with a circulating supply of 999.99M OSOR. During the last 24 hours, OSOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00979697, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OSOR moved +0.99% in the last hour and -1.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Official Saudi Oil Reserve (OSOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.84K$ 17.84K $ 17.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.84K$ 17.84K $ 17.84K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,986,441.242385 999,986,441.242385 999,986,441.242385

The current Market Cap of Official Saudi Oil Reserve is $ 17.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OSOR is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999986441.242385. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.84K.