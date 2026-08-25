What is Official Crypto Nostra about?

The official Crypto Nostra. We're Here To Be Different. $OCN is The World's First Mafia Coin. A Trusted Family cryptocurrency token centered around community, loyalty, and Utility. Designed to operate like a close-knit crime family, $OCN emphasizes unity, exclusivity, and mutual support among holders. From a Online store, Social Club, and play to earn game. $OCN has it all.

What makes Official Crypto Nostra unique?

A community-driven cryptocurrency token inspired by the structure and loyalty of a mafia family. Built on the principles of trust, respect, and collaboration, $OCN unites its holders as part of an exclusive brotherhood.

What can Official Crypto Nostra be used for?

$OCN Utility: * Trade Tokens for Book * Trade Tokens for Merch * Trade Tokens for Nfts

What is the real-time price of Official Crypto Nostra today?

The live price of Official Crypto Nostra stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for OCN?

OCN has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Official Crypto Nostra showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is OCN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests OCN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Official Crypto Nostra?

With a market cap of ₦44093421.19004803056000, Official Crypto Nostra is ranked #6108, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has OCN seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Official Crypto Nostra compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦10.0770877720468830024000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence OCN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (2000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Gaming Utility Token, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.