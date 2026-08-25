OffChain Price Today

The live OffChain (OFFCHAIN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current OFFCHAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OFFCHAIN.

OffChain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 99,512, with a circulating supply of 999.98M OFFCHAIN. During the last 24 hours, OFFCHAIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OFFCHAIN moved +0.71% in the last hour and -2.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OffChain (OFFCHAIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.51K$ 99.51K $ 99.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.51K$ 99.51K $ 99.51K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,979,728.376787 999,979,728.376787 999,979,728.376787

The current Market Cap of OffChain is $ 99.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OFFCHAIN is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979728.376787. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.51K.