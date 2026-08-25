The live ODIN Tools (ODIN) price today is $ 0.00179646, with a 34.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current ODIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00179646 per ODIN.

ODIN Tools currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 133,856, with a circulating supply of 74.51M ODIN. During the last 24 hours, ODIN traded between $ 0.00133819 (low) and $ 0.00199196 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00779732, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ODIN moved +0.13% in the last hour and +158.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.51K.

ODIN Tools (ODIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 133.86K$ 133.86K $ 133.86K Volume (24H) $ 3.51K$ 3.51K $ 3.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 165.29K$ 165.29K $ 165.29K Circulation Supply 74.51M 74.51M 74.51M Total Supply 92,010,889.48906408 92,010,889.48906408 92,010,889.48906408

The current Market Cap of ODIN Tools is $ 133.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.51K. The circulating supply of ODIN is 74.51M, with a total supply of 92010889.48906408. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 165.29K.