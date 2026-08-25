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The live Odin Liquidity Network price today is 0.00253129 USD.ODIN market cap is 474,378 USD. Track real-time ODIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Odin Liquidity Network price today is 0.00253129 USD.ODIN market cap is 474,378 USD. Track real-time ODIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Odin Liquidity Network Logo

Odin Liquidity Network Price (ODIN)

Unlisted

1 ODIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00253223
$0.00253223$0.00253223
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:47:15 (UTC+8)

Odin Liquidity Network Price Today

The live Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) price today is $ 0.00253129, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ODIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00253129 per ODIN.

Odin Liquidity Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 474,378, with a circulating supply of 187.41M ODIN. During the last 24 hours, ODIN traded between $ 0.00253491 (low) and $ 0.00284173 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.129051, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ODIN moved -0.91% in the last hour and +56.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.35K.

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Market Information

$ 474.38K
$ 474.38K$ 474.38K

$ 33.35K
$ 33.35K$ 33.35K

$ 474.38K
$ 474.38K$ 474.38K

187.41M
187.41M 187.41M

187,407,814.7566593
187,407,814.7566593 187,407,814.7566593

The current Market Cap of Odin Liquidity Network is $ 474.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.35K. The circulating supply of ODIN is 187.41M, with a total supply of 187407814.7566593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 474.38K.

Odin Liquidity Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00253491
$ 0.00253491$ 0.00253491
24H Low
$ 0.00284173
$ 0.00284173$ 0.00284173
24H High

$ 0.00253491
$ 0.00253491$ 0.00253491

$ 0.00284173
$ 0.00284173$ 0.00284173

$ 0.129051
$ 0.129051$ 0.129051

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.91%

-2.01%

+56.46%

+56.46%

Price Prediction for Odin Liquidity Network

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ODIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Odin Liquidity Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Odin Liquidity Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ODIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Odin Liquidity Network Price Prediction.

What is Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN)

The Valhalla decentralized liquidity network (DLN) consists of 16 UniV2 liquidity pools with permanently locked liquidity.

These burned liquidity pools present multi-legged arbitrage opportunities mediated by the ODIN token every time a paired asset moves in price, harvesting volatility as a burn mechanism for ODIN by forcing arbitrageurs to pay fees into the burned liquidity positions.

The Valhalla DLN has also permanently locked a single-sided staking position in pValhalla which further reduces the circulating supply of ODIN through arbitrage activity between pTokens. Users can stake pValhalla to earn more Odin tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Resource

Official Website

About Odin Liquidity Network

What is Odin Liquidity Network about?

The Valhalla decentralized liquidity network (DLN) comprises 16 UniV2 liquidity pools with permanently locked liquidity. These burned liquidity pools create multi-legged arbitrage opportunities facilitated by the ODIN token whenever a paired asset experiences price movement. This mechanism harvests volatility by requiring arbitrageurs to pay fees into the burned liquidity positions, effectively burning ODIN.

What makes Odin Liquidity Network unique?

The Valhalla DLN has also permanently locked a single-sided staking position in pValhalla, further reducing the circulating supply of ODIN through arbitrage activity between pTokens. Additionally, users can stake pValhalla to earn more ODIN tokens.

What is the current price of Odin Liquidity Network?

The live price of Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) is ₦3.4376381706343685868000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Odin Liquidity Network positioned in the market?

Odin Liquidity Network currently sits at market rank #3598, supported by a market capitalization of ₦644232750.93299878776000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ODIN?

The circulating supply of ODIN is 187407814.7566593 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Odin Liquidity Network?

During the last 24 hours, Odin Liquidity Network traded within a range of ₦3.4425543399305363172000 (24-hour low) and ₦3.8592336392261669916000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Odin Liquidity Network from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Odin Liquidity Network reached an all-time high of ₦175.25871929274634692000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ODIN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Odin Liquidity Network?

The current price movement of -2.01% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Odin Liquidity Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:47:15 (UTC+8)

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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