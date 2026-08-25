What is Odin Liquidity Network about?

The Valhalla decentralized liquidity network (DLN) comprises 16 UniV2 liquidity pools with permanently locked liquidity. These burned liquidity pools create multi-legged arbitrage opportunities facilitated by the ODIN token whenever a paired asset experiences price movement. This mechanism harvests volatility by requiring arbitrageurs to pay fees into the burned liquidity positions, effectively burning ODIN.

What makes Odin Liquidity Network unique?

The Valhalla DLN has also permanently locked a single-sided staking position in pValhalla, further reducing the circulating supply of ODIN through arbitrage activity between pTokens. Additionally, users can stake pValhalla to earn more ODIN tokens.

What is the current price of Odin Liquidity Network?

The live price of Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) is ₦3.4376381706343685868000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Odin Liquidity Network positioned in the market?

Odin Liquidity Network currently sits at market rank #3598, supported by a market capitalization of ₦644232750.93299878776000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ODIN?

The circulating supply of ODIN is 187407814.7566593 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Odin Liquidity Network?

During the last 24 hours, Odin Liquidity Network traded within a range of ₦3.4425543399305363172000 (24-hour low) and ₦3.8592336392261669916000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Odin Liquidity Network from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Odin Liquidity Network reached an all-time high of ₦175.25871929274634692000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ODIN trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Odin Liquidity Network?

The current price movement of -2.01% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.