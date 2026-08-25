Oddz Price Today

The live Oddz (ODDZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ODDZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ODDZ.

Oddz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,288.66, with a circulating supply of 89.41M ODDZ. During the last 24 hours, ODDZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.68, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ODDZ moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.79.

Oddz (ODDZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.29K$ 15.29K $ 15.29K Volume (24H) $ 16.79$ 16.79 $ 16.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.10K$ 17.10K $ 17.10K Circulation Supply 89.41M 89.41M 89.41M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Oddz is $ 15.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.79. The circulating supply of ODDZ is 89.41M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.10K.