What is OddsNotify about?

OddsNotify creates tools designed to empower sports bettors by providing real-time odds notifications and analytical insights. Powered by AI, our model picks +EV bets from bookmakers, finding bets that are overvalued.

What makes OddsNotify unique?

Out of the entire population, there is under 1% of people who are long-term profitable bettors. Here at OddsNotify, we are a team of industry-leading traders, quants, bettors, and developers who take any bias opinions out of your betting journey by leveraging the use of Artificial Intelligence. We do this by assessing crucial match data and providing informed betting options.

Which blockchain network does OddsNotify run on?

OddsNotify operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ODDS?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does OddsNotify belong to?

OddsNotify falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ODDS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of OddsNotify?

Its market capitalization is ₦18163398.5907091593768000, placing the asset at rank #7028. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ODDS is currently circulating?

There are 500000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for OddsNotify today?

Over the past day, ODDS generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, OddsNotify fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.