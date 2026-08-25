What is OctonetAI about?

At OctonetAI, we are committed to revolutionizing the way developers, businesses, and researchers access and utilize artificial intelligence. Powered by the Solana blockchain, our innovative platform offers a comprehensive suite of AI and machine learning solutions designed for scalability, speed, and affordability.

What makes OctonetAI unique?

From pre-trained models to high-performance GPU rentals, OctonetAI is your gateway to unlocking the full potential of AI technology.

What can OctonetAI be used for?

Join us in shaping the future of AI-driven applications and discover the possibilities that OctonetAI can bring to your projects.

What is today's price of OctonetAI (OCTO)?

The live price is ₦1.521432171960416676000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 7.21%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OCTO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OCTO is 99993993.404272, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own OctonetAI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OCTO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of OctonetAI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦152133710.79132532116000, positioning OctonetAI at rank #5329 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OCTO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of OctonetAI?

The recent price movement of 7.21% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,DePIN,AI Applications,Made in USA, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.