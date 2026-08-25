Ociswap Price (OCI)
The live Ociswap (OCI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OCI.
Ociswap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,106, with a circulating supply of 45.56M OCI. During the last 24 hours, OCI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.144726, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OCI moved -1.29% in the last hour and +8.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.04.
The current Market Cap of Ociswap is $ 31.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.04. The circulating supply of OCI is 45.56M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.28K.
-1.29%
+5.41%
+8.70%
+8.70%
In 2040, the price of Ociswap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ociswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) being built on the Radix Network. Scheduled to release with the highly anticipated Babylon update, Ociswap features a user-friendly swap environment that provides a fast, smooth and inexpensive trading experience. With a potent combination of concentrated and protocol owned liquidity, Ociswap seeks to deliver a capital-efficient protocol that mitigates the occurrence of impermanent loss. Since its inception in November '21, Ociswap started running extensive community-building campaigns, introduced the intuitive Ociswap cDEX and emerged as a leading pioneer in the Radix Ecosystem.
Vision Ociswap's vision is to empower anyone to easily and securely exchange their digital assets wherever they are, whenever they desire to, and at a minimal cost.
Mission Ociswap aspires to become the Radix Ecosystem's flagship DEX by delivering a feature-rich and convenient platform that elevates the trading experience to the next level. The cultivation of a vibrant, enticing and intriguing community around the platform is regarded to be essential.
Utility Token OCI-tokens constitute an essential asset on the Ociswap platform and will play a key role in the Ociverse. These tokens embody ownership over the decentralised exchange, which in turn allows holders to actively supervision the project and its direction via governance proposals by voting in the on-chain governance system. The fine details of this governance system will be published in due time. The utility of the OCI-tokens isn't limited to governance, as it will be weaved into the upcoming services and functionality that the Ociswap platform will offer. These unique features and holder-benefits are still under development and will be revealed in the months leading up to the Radix Babylon update.
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What is Ociswap about?
Ociswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Radix Network, set to launch with the Babylon update. It offers a user-friendly environment for fast, smooth, and cost-effective trading. By combining concentrated and protocol-owned liquidity, Ociswap aims to create a capital-efficient protocol that reduces impermanent loss.
What makes Ociswap unique?
Ociswap stands out for its blend of concentrated and protocol-owned liquidity, which enhances capital efficiency and minimizes impermanent loss. Additionally, its intuitive interface ensures a seamless and affordable trading experience.
What can Ociswap be used for?
Ociswap enables secure and easy exchange of digital assets, allowing trading anywhere at minimal cost. OCI-tokens will be used for governance, enabling holders to influence the project's direction through proposals. They will also be integrated into future platform services.
What's the history of Ociswap?
Founded in November 2021, Ociswap has focused on community building and introduced its cDEX, positioning itself as a leader in the Radix Ecosystem.
What's next for Ociswap?
Ociswap will launch with the Babylon update on the Radix Network. The OCI-tokens will integrate into new features and functionalities, with details on utility and benefits to be announced before the update.
How much is Ociswap worth right now?
Ociswap is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 5.41% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is OCI going up or down today?
OCI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Radix Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Ociswap today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling OCI.
What makes Ociswap different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Radix Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, OCI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much OCI exists in the market?
There are 45558574.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Ociswap's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦196.54627556827926792000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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