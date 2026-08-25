What is Ociswap about?

Ociswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Radix Network, set to launch with the Babylon update. It offers a user-friendly environment for fast, smooth, and cost-effective trading. By combining concentrated and protocol-owned liquidity, Ociswap aims to create a capital-efficient protocol that reduces impermanent loss.

What makes Ociswap unique?

Ociswap stands out for its blend of concentrated and protocol-owned liquidity, which enhances capital efficiency and minimizes impermanent loss. Additionally, its intuitive interface ensures a seamless and affordable trading experience.

What can Ociswap be used for?

Ociswap enables secure and easy exchange of digital assets, allowing trading anywhere at minimal cost. OCI-tokens will be used for governance, enabling holders to influence the project's direction through proposals. They will also be integrated into future platform services.

What's the history of Ociswap?

Founded in November 2021, Ociswap has focused on community building and introduced its cDEX, positioning itself as a leader in the Radix Ecosystem.

What's next for Ociswap?

Ociswap will launch with the Babylon update on the Radix Network. The OCI-tokens will integrate into new features and functionalities, with details on utility and benefits to be announced before the update.

How much is Ociswap worth right now?

Ociswap is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 5.41% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is OCI going up or down today?

OCI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Radix Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Ociswap today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling OCI.

What makes Ociswap different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Radix Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, OCI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much OCI exists in the market?

There are 45558574.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Ociswap's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦196.54627556827926792000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.