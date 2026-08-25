OccamFi Price Today

The live OccamFi (OCC) price today is $ 0, with a 2.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OCC.

OccamFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,723, with a circulating supply of 84.94M OCC. During the last 24 hours, OCC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 17.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OCC moved -- in the last hour and +23.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.52.

OccamFi (OCC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.72K$ 80.72K $ 80.72K Volume (24H) $ 3.52$ 3.52 $ 3.52 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.56K$ 94.56K $ 94.56K Circulation Supply 84.94M 84.94M 84.94M Total Supply 99,500,000.0 99,500,000.0 99,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of OccamFi is $ 80.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.52. The circulating supply of OCC is 84.94M, with a total supply of 99500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.56K.