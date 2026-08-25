Obsidium Price (OBS)
The live Obsidium (OBS) price today is $ 0.00252892, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current OBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00252892 per OBS.
Obsidium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,669, with a circulating supply of 14.50M OBS. During the last 24 hours, OBS traded between $ 0.00252862 (low) and $ 0.00252951 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.315421, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OBS moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.31K.
The current Market Cap of Obsidium is $ 36.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.31K. The circulating supply of OBS is 14.50M, with a total supply of 14500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.67K.
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+0.06%
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In 2040, the price of Obsidium could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent.
OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem.
About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem.
Focus & Development Areas
Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc…
Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication.
Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. )
NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. )
Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available.
Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem.
Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface.
Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
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What is Obsidium?
Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuels the crypto space with DeFi, AMM, and NFTs. Its benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput, sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a fraction of a cent.
What makes Obsidium unique?
The Obsidium token powers the Obsidium Ecosystem and provides governance power to its owners. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking, and providing a total supply for new tokens in the Obsidium Ecosystem.
What's the history of Obsidium?
Obsidium proposes to build a 4D scanning app to enable anyone to register real assets or goods into blockchain technology, utilizing AI recognition of lands, properties, cars, etc.
What's next for Obsidium?
Obsidium aims to build the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual asset registration and tokenization. It proposes sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token, or smart contract on any available blockchain, integrating AI identity protection and deduplication.
What can Obsidium be used for?
Obsidium can be used for various applications, such as decentralized applications, NFT marketplaces, exchanges, launchpads, and liquidity providers. It will provide core functionality, including identity, yielding, farming, minting, and more, using a no-code interface with one-click setup.
What is the live price of Obsidium?
Obsidium is trading at ₦3.4344195736089770064000, showing a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is OBS today?
The price volatility of OBS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Obsidium?
The token fluctuated between ₦3.4340121562639907304000 (low) and ₦3.4352208277207833492000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has OBS generated?
In the last 24 hours, OBS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₦428.35995457638720732000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Obsidium?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does OBS compare to other BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens?
Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, OBS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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