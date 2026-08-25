What is Obi PNut Kenobi about?

Obi PNut Kenobi is a MEME token on the SOL Blockchain Platform. Inspired by Elon Musk's quote, "If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine," it represents a movement for all squirrels. With over 4,000 new $OPK holders and more than 1,000 allies in the Telegram group, the community continues to grow and make their voices heard daily. Together, they aim to reach their goal.

What is the current trading price of Obi PNut Kenobi?

Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 3.73% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Obi PNut Kenobi's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Parody Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in OPK?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Obi PNut Kenobi's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6107 with a market capitalization of ₦81224079.95428060428000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about OPK?

With 999057522.083676 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Obi PNut Kenobi's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Obi PNut Kenobi stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Parody Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, OPK continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.