What is O3 Swap about?

O3 Swap is a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using two solutions: Liquidity Aggregation and Cross-Chain Exchange. It aggregates liquidity across leading Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) from mainstream blockchains and implements cross-chain protocols to enable users to exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.

What makes O3 Swap unique?

O3 Swap stands out by addressing the fragmentation in the cryptocurrency market, particularly with the rise of Layer 2 projects on Ethereum and decentralized environments like Binance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain. These chains operate independently, making asset interconversion challenging. O3 Swap changes the game by enabling the interconversion of assets from separate chains and providing the best price quotes from over 10 DEXs for users seeking optimal prices.

What is the real-time price of O3 Swap today?

The live price of O3 Swap stands at ₦, moving -0.11% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for O3?

O3 has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is O3 Swap showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is O3 currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests O3 is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of O3 Swap?

With a market cap of ₦30632352.11170147152000, O3 Swap is ranked #7307, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has O3 seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does O3 Swap compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦20194.3197331530804000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence O3's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (25915609.17660125 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Bridge Governance Tokens,Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem,OKT Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.