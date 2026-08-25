O3 Swap Price (O3)
The live O3 Swap (O3) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current O3 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per O3.
O3 Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,556, with a circulating supply of 25.92M O3. During the last 24 hours, O3 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, O3 moved -0.11% in the last hour and -0.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.85.
The current Market Cap of O3 Swap is $ 22.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.85. The circulating supply of O3 is 25.92M, with a total supply of 49489972.31377274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.08K.
-0.11%
-0.11%
-0.85%
-0.85%
In 2040, the price of O3 Swap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
O3 Swap, a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol, was designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using 2 solutions. The first solution is Liquidity Aggregation - aggregating the liquidity source across leading Decentralized Exchanges(DEXs) from mainstream blockchains. Another part is Cross-Chain Exchange - implementing cross-chain protocols that allow DeFi users to freely exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.
There are plenty of sources available in the cryptocurrency market, especially with the emerging burst of Layer 2 projects on Ethereum as well as decentralized environments such as chainBinance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain. These chains are independent from each other, the assets of which are not interconvertible. O3 Swap is changing the game in an effort to realize the interconversion of assets from separate chains. At the same time, O3 aggregator provides the best price quote from more than 10 DEXs for users who are seeking for the best price.
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What is O3 Swap about?
O3 Swap is a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using two solutions: Liquidity Aggregation and Cross-Chain Exchange. It aggregates liquidity across leading Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) from mainstream blockchains and implements cross-chain protocols to enable users to exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.
What makes O3 Swap unique?
O3 Swap stands out by addressing the fragmentation in the cryptocurrency market, particularly with the rise of Layer 2 projects on Ethereum and decentralized environments like Binance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain. These chains operate independently, making asset interconversion challenging. O3 Swap changes the game by enabling the interconversion of assets from separate chains and providing the best price quotes from over 10 DEXs for users seeking optimal prices.
What is the real-time price of O3 Swap today?
The live price of O3 Swap stands at ₦, moving -0.11% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for O3?
O3 has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is O3 Swap showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is O3 currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests O3 is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of O3 Swap?
With a market cap of ₦30632352.11170147152000, O3 Swap is ranked #7307, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has O3 seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does O3 Swap compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦20194.3197331530804000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence O3's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (25915609.17660125 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Bridge Governance Tokens,Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem,OKT Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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