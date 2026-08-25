What is Nyan Meme Coin about?

Nyan Meme Coin is a meme coin inspired by the popular Nyan Cat. It is a pure meme coin without any utility or function, created as an ode to well-known meme coins like Doge, Pepe, and Shiba.

What makes Nyan Meme Coin unique?

Nyan Meme Coin is unique because it is a fun project created by experienced web3 builders who have been involved in the space for a long time. The contract has been renounced, and LP tokens have been burned, adding to its unique nature.

What is the live price of Nyan Meme Coin?

Nyan Meme Coin is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -1.43% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is NYAN today?

The price volatility of NYAN within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Nyan Meme Coin?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has NYAN generated?

In the last 24 hours, NYAN accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Nyan Meme Coin?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does NYAN compare to other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed tokens?

Within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Cat-Themed category, NYAN shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.