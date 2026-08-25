Which blockchain network does Nyan Heroes run on?

Nyan Heroes operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of NYAN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.26% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Nyan Heroes belong to?

Nyan Heroes falls under the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Shooting Games,Delphi Ventures Portfolio,Action Games category. This classification helps investors compare NYAN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Nyan Heroes?

Its market capitalization is ₦256317116.19339919896000, placing the asset at rank #4642. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of NYAN is currently circulating?

There are 405650108.91679585 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Nyan Heroes today?

Over the past day, NYAN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Nyan Heroes fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.