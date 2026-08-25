NX Token Overview NX Finance is a decentralized yield and leverage protocol designed to offer a wide range of financial strategies within the Solana ecosystem. The platform integrates both yield aggregation and PointFi mechanisms, allowing users to maximize returns through leveraged positions, yield farming, and point-based rewards. Unique Features of NX Token NX Finance provides several leveraging options to enhance yields, including a Fulcrum Strategy with up to 10x leverage on interest-bearing assets and a Gold Mining Strategy with up to 10x leverage on point farming and airdrop rewards. The platform also supports diverse collateral options, such as Solana-based liquid staking tokens, and has a transparent fee model with a 10% performance fee charged only on profits. History of NX Token NX Finance was launched in Q2 2024. Future Plans for NX Token There are plans to expand collateral types further on the NX Finance platform. Use Cases for NX Token NX Finance allows users to maximize returns through leveraged positions, yield farming, and point-based rewards, and supports multiple strategies tailored to different risk tolerances, enabling users to optimize their financial returns in a manner aligned with their specific investment goals.

What is today's price of NX Token (NX)?

The live price is ₦3.6499569296848832196000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.22%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of NX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of NX is 99401736.69104545, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own NX Token?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of NX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of NX Token today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦362813294.05717850352000, positioning NX Token at rank #4227 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is NX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of NX Token?

The recent price movement of 6.22% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.