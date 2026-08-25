Nuwa World by Virtuals Price Today

The live Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) price today is $ 0, with a 13.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUWA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUWA.

Nuwa World by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,933, with a circulating supply of 656.71M NUWA. During the last 24 hours, NUWA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00214878, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NUWA moved -- in the last hour and -26.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.93K$ 22.93K $ 22.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.92K$ 34.92K $ 34.92K Circulation Supply 656.71M 656.71M 656.71M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nuwa World by Virtuals is $ 22.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUWA is 656.71M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.92K.