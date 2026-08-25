What is Nutcash about?

NCASH is a staking memecoin deployed on Arbitrum One with a fixed capped supply. The cryptocurrency was created for entertainment purposes, for rewarding Nutcoin Ecosystem crypto communities by staking assets and for granting access to Nutcoin Ecosystem dApps (as a burning fee token).

What makes Nutcash unique?

The token has been launched with no presale, no buy/sell taxes, and no contract owner.

What's the history of Nutcash?

50% of the supply has to be claimed by crypto communities eligible for the airdrop. Nutcash has also been bridged to Ethereum.

What is the real-time price of Nutcash today?

The live price of Nutcash stands at ₦6.114791125117354392000, moving 2.37% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NCASH?

NCASH has traded between ₦5.9148306921980901312000 and ₦6.2285284672593564420000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Nutcash showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NCASH currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NCASH is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Nutcash?

With a market cap of ₦52073368.92051255648000, Nutcash is ranked #6691, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NCASH seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Nutcash compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦62.4881649298185636588000, while the ATL is ₦3.4351121830954536756000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NCASH's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (8515869.6 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.