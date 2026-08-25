NUSA Price Today

The live NUSA (NUSA) price today is $ 4.78, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUSA to USD conversion rate is $ 4.78 per NUSA.

NUSA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 463,932, with a circulating supply of 97.14K NUSA. During the last 24 hours, NUSA traded between $ 4.76 (low) and $ 4.87 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.28, while the all-time low was $ 3.83.

In short-term performance, NUSA moved -0.50% in the last hour and +12.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.35.

NUSA (NUSA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 463.93K$ 463.93K $ 463.93K Volume (24H) $ 166.35$ 166.35 $ 166.35 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 558.30K$ 558.30K $ 558.30K Circulation Supply 97.14K 97.14K 97.14K Total Supply 116,893.62774195 116,893.62774195 116,893.62774195

The current Market Cap of NUSA is $ 463.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.35. The circulating supply of NUSA is 97.14K, with a total supply of 116893.62774195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 558.30K.