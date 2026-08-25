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The live NUSA price today is 4.78 USD.NUSA market cap is 463,932 USD. Track real-time NUSA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live NUSA price today is 4.78 USD.NUSA market cap is 463,932 USD. Track real-time NUSA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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NUSA Price Info

What is NUSA

NUSA Official Website

NUSA Tokenomics

NUSA Price Forecast

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NUSA Price (NUSA)

Unlisted

1 NUSA to USD Live Price:

$4.78
$4.78$4.78
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NUSA (NUSA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:43:35 (UTC+8)

NUSA Price Today

The live NUSA (NUSA) price today is $ 4.78, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUSA to USD conversion rate is $ 4.78 per NUSA.

NUSA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 463,932, with a circulating supply of 97.14K NUSA. During the last 24 hours, NUSA traded between $ 4.76 (low) and $ 4.87 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.28, while the all-time low was $ 3.83.

In short-term performance, NUSA moved -0.50% in the last hour and +12.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.35.

NUSA (NUSA) Market Information

$ 463.93K
$ 463.93K$ 463.93K

$ 166.35
$ 166.35$ 166.35

$ 558.30K
$ 558.30K$ 558.30K

97.14K
97.14K 97.14K

116,893.62774195
116,893.62774195 116,893.62774195

The current Market Cap of NUSA is $ 463.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.35. The circulating supply of NUSA is 97.14K, with a total supply of 116893.62774195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 558.30K.

NUSA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4.76
$ 4.76$ 4.76
24H Low
$ 4.87
$ 4.87$ 4.87
24H High

$ 4.76
$ 4.76$ 4.76

$ 4.87
$ 4.87$ 4.87

$ 28.28
$ 28.28$ 28.28

$ 3.83
$ 3.83$ 3.83

-0.50%

+0.05%

+12.56%

+12.56%

Price Prediction for NUSA

NUSA (NUSA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NUSA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NUSA (NUSA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NUSA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NUSA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NUSA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NUSA Price Prediction.

What is NUSA (NUSA)

NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet.

NUSA Features:

  • Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them.
  • Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform.
  • Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool.
  • Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward.
  • Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded.
  • Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!)
  • NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!)

There are several utilities for NUSA:

  • Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market.
  • The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events.
  • Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon)
  • More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NUSA (NUSA) Resource

Official Website

About NUSA

What is the current market price of NUSA?

NUSA is valued at ₦6491.5163634479976000, moving 0.04% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does NUSA have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of NUSA. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is NUSA on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of NUSA?

The circulating supply stands at 97135.358851719, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for NUSA?

NUSA generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does NUSA perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem segment, NUSA's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NUSA

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:43:35 (UTC+8)

NUSA (NUSA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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