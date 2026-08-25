Nuritopia Price (NBLU)
The live Nuritopia (NBLU) price today is $ 0, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current NBLU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NBLU.
Nuritopia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 207,890, with a circulating supply of 2.95B NBLU. During the last 24 hours, NBLU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01740432, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NBLU moved -0.00% in the last hour and -24.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Nuritopia is $ 207.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NBLU is 2.95B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 352.11K.
-0.00%
+2.53%
-24.03%
-24.03%
In 2040, the price of Nuritopia could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NURITOPIA is a boundless universe that brings people with similar hobbies and common interests together under its service “FRIENDS & HANGOUTS”. We are developing a platform that fuses the virtual and the real to facilitate the process of authentically forging social connections and offers an opportunity to be rewarded by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In NURITOPIA, users will interact through avatars, create and trade own unique contents, all while having fun in the NURITOPIA metaverse. Additional services will be included to shape out an ecosystem with unique characteristics.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Nuritopia about?
NURITOPIA is a boundless universe designed to connect people with shared hobbies and interests through its "FRIENDS & HANGOUTS" service. It offers a platform that blends virtual and real-world experiences to help users form authentic social connections and earn rewards by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In NURITOPIA, users interact via avatars, create and trade unique content, and enjoy experiences within the metaverse. The ecosystem will include additional services, each contributing to its distinctive character.
What is the live value of Nuritopia today?
Today, Nuritopia trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.52% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is NBLU right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does Nuritopia have today?
Nuritopia holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has NBLU traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for NBLU?
A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret Nuritopia's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a BNB Chain Ecosystem asset built on --, NBLU's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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