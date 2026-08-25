nunu Price Today

The live nunu (NUNU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUNU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUNU.

nunu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,872.56, with a circulating supply of 999.77M NUNU. During the last 24 hours, NUNU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00768959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NUNU moved +1.58% in the last hour and +34.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

nunu (NUNU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.87K$ 19.87K $ 19.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.87K$ 19.87K $ 19.87K Circulation Supply 999.77M 999.77M 999.77M Total Supply 999,771,905.374517 999,771,905.374517 999,771,905.374517

The current Market Cap of nunu is $ 19.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUNU is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999771905.374517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.87K.