NumberGoUpTech Price Today

The live NumberGoUpTech (TECH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current TECH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TECH.

NumberGoUpTech currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,264, with a circulating supply of 65.24B TECH. During the last 24 hours, TECH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TECH moved -0.24% in the last hour and +20.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NumberGoUpTech (TECH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.26K$ 25.26K $ 25.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.26K$ 25.26K $ 25.26K Circulation Supply 65.24B 65.24B 65.24B Total Supply 65,243,672,634.7763 65,243,672,634.7763 65,243,672,634.7763

The current Market Cap of NumberGoUpTech is $ 25.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TECH is 65.24B, with a total supply of 65243672634.7763. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.26K.