NullTrace Price Today

The live NullTrace (NULL) price today is $ 0, with a 4.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current NULL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NULL.

NullTrace currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,951.35, with a circulating supply of 995.66M NULL. During the last 24 hours, NULL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00239462, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NULL moved -- in the last hour and +20.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NullTrace (NULL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.95K$ 11.95K $ 11.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.95K$ 11.95K $ 11.95K Circulation Supply 995.66M 995.66M 995.66M Total Supply 995,655,333.285974 995,655,333.285974 995,655,333.285974

The current Market Cap of NullTrace is $ 11.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NULL is 995.66M, with a total supply of 995655333.285974. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.95K.