nuit Price Today

The live nuit (NUIT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUIT.

nuit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 66,206, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M NUIT. During the last 24 hours, NUIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063262, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NUIT moved +0.39% in the last hour and +29.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

nuit (NUIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 66.21K$ 66.21K $ 66.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.21K$ 66.21K $ 66.21K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,138.87 999,999,138.87 999,999,138.87

The current Market Cap of nuit is $ 66.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUIT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999138.87. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.21K.