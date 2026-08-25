Nuff Respect Price Today

The live Nuff Respect (NUFR) price today is $ 0, with a 7.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUFR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUFR.

Nuff Respect currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 144,824, with a circulating supply of 970.46M NUFR. During the last 24 hours, NUFR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NUFR moved +0.13% in the last hour and +41.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.83.

Nuff Respect (NUFR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 144.82K$ 144.82K $ 144.82K Volume (24H) $ 77.83$ 77.83 $ 77.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.23K$ 149.23K $ 149.23K Circulation Supply 970.46M 970.46M 970.46M Total Supply 999,957,583.125681 999,957,583.125681 999,957,583.125681

The current Market Cap of Nuff Respect is $ 144.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.83. The circulating supply of NUFR is 970.46M, with a total supply of 999957583.125681. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.23K.