Nucleus Vision Price Today

The live Nucleus Vision (NCASH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCASH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NCASH.

Nucleus Vision currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,977, with a circulating supply of 3.91B NCASH. During the last 24 hours, NCASH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051116, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NCASH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.98K$ 81.98K $ 81.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 209.79K$ 209.79K $ 209.79K Circulation Supply 3.91B 3.91B 3.91B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nucleus Vision is $ 81.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NCASH is 3.91B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.79K.