NPRO Price (NPRO)
The live NPRO (NPRO) price today is $ 0.326792, with a 20.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.326792 per NPRO.
NPRO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 602,860, with a circulating supply of 1.84M NPRO. During the last 24 hours, NPRO traded between $ 0.266903 (low) and $ 0.361937 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.993382, while the all-time low was $ 0.168845.
In short-term performance, NPRO moved -0.20% in the last hour and +57.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.20K.
The current Market Cap of NPRO is $ 602.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.20K. The circulating supply of NPRO is 1.84M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.27M.
-0.20%
+20.68%
+57.10%
+57.10%
In 2040, the price of NPRO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NPRO is a utility token for NEAR Mobile Wallet, one of the leading non-custodial wallet applications built on the NEAR Protocol. The wallet emphasizes cross-chain functionality and accessibility, enabling users to interact seamlessly across multiple blockchains through cross-chain swaps and intent-based transactions. NPRO operates on a fair-launch model where stakers who delegate NEAR to the NEAR Mobile Validator receive NPRO rewards proportional to their staked amount, creating direct alignment between staker participation and token distribution.
The token has a total supply of 10 million NPRO distributed over a 5-year period through a bonding curve mechanism that progressively decreases daily token releases. The initial allocation includes 60% for staking rewards distributed to community participants, 15% to treasury for ongoing wallet development and operations, 10% for marketing and community growth initiatives, 5% reserved for the founding team with 5-year vesting, and 10% allocated to liquidity provision. The liquidity allocation supports the initial pool on Rhea Finance, enables trading on NEAR Intents from launch, and provides reserves for future listings on additional decentralized and centralized exchanges.
NPRO unlocks tiered membership levels within the wallet that provide access to progressive premium features. The Basic tier requires no NPRO and offers essential functionality: manage up to one address, buy and send capabilities, receive, stake, and cross-chain swap functionality with Intents. The Ambassador tier enables management of up to two addresses, reduced transaction fees on swaps and staking, token investor information, token price notifications, and basic app customization. The Premium tier provides unlimited address management, significant transaction fee discounts on swaps and staking, portfolio analytics, portfolio notifications, downloadable statements, priority support, and advanced customization options.
The token's liquidity mechanism is designed to maintain optimal market depth while preserving price volatility. The initial liquidity pool targets 10% of circulating supply at Token Generation Event, approximately 635,000 NPRO. The algorithm dynamically adjusts daily based on liquidity levels: when liquidity is near 10% of circulating supply, 100% of staking rewards are deployed to purchase NPRO from the pool; when liquidity falls below 10%, 50% of staking rewards purchase NPRO while the remaining 50% combines with purchased tokens to add liquidity to the pool.
NPRO will be available for trading on NEAR Intents from launch, enabling seamless token swaps with other assets across the NEAR ecosystem. During its pre-launch phase, NEAR Mobile demonstrated significant market adoption, reaching top-5 validator status by delegator count with over 1.5 million users participating in initial campaigns. This adoption validates genuine user demand for improved wallet solutions within the NEAR ecosystem. LP tokens generated from liquidity additions are permanently burned, ensuring liquidity cannot be removed and protecting token holders from rug pull scenarios.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is today's price of NPRO (NPRO)?
The live price is ₦443.80243000918368864000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 20.68%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of NPRO are in circulation?
The circulating supply of NPRO is 1844781.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own NPRO?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of NPRO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of NPRO today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦818718735.32808783120000, positioning NPRO at rank #3351 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is NPRO being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of NPRO?
The recent price movement of 20.68% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Wallets,Near Protocol Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.