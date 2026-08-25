NPCS AI Price Today

The live NPCS AI (XNPCS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNPCS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XNPCS.

NPCS AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 308,075, with a circulating supply of 6.18B XNPCS. During the last 24 hours, XNPCS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0100999, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XNPCS moved +0.13% in the last hour and +38.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NPCS AI (XNPCS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 308.08K$ 308.08K $ 308.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 308.08K$ 308.08K $ 308.08K Circulation Supply 6.18B 6.18B 6.18B Total Supply 6,176,048,064.725825 6,176,048,064.725825 6,176,048,064.725825

The current Market Cap of NPCS AI is $ 308.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XNPCS is 6.18B, with a total supply of 6176048064.725825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 308.08K.