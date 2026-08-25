NPC On Solana Price Today

The live NPC On Solana (NPCS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPCS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NPCS.

NPC On Solana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 577,534, with a circulating supply of 997.95M NPCS. During the last 24 hours, NPCS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03908342, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NPCS moved +0.02% in the last hour and +28.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 785.07.

NPC On Solana (NPCS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 577.53K$ 577.53K $ 577.53K Volume (24H) $ 785.07$ 785.07 $ 785.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 577.53K$ 577.53K $ 577.53K Circulation Supply 997.95M 997.95M 997.95M Total Supply 997,948,357.2894872 997,948,357.2894872 997,948,357.2894872

The current Market Cap of NPC On Solana is $ 577.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 785.07. The circulating supply of NPCS is 997.95M, with a total supply of 997948357.2894872. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 577.53K.