Novo Nordisk xStock Price Today

The live Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) price today is $ 46.9, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVOX to USD conversion rate is $ 46.9 per NVOX.

Novo Nordisk xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 533,904, with a circulating supply of 11.38K NVOX. During the last 24 hours, NVOX traded between $ 46.76 (low) and $ 47.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 66.15, while the all-time low was $ 34.28.

In short-term performance, NVOX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +6.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.92.

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 533.90K$ 533.90K $ 533.90K Volume (24H) $ 133.92$ 133.92 $ 133.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.52M$ 94.52M $ 94.52M Circulation Supply 11.38K 11.38K 11.38K Total Supply 2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107

The current Market Cap of Novo Nordisk xStock is $ 533.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.92. The circulating supply of NVOX is 11.38K, with a total supply of 2015512.279401107. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.52M.