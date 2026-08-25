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The live Novo Nordisk xStock price today is 46.9 USD.NVOX market cap is 533,904 USD. Track real-time NVOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Novo Nordisk xStock price today is 46.9 USD.NVOX market cap is 533,904 USD. Track real-time NVOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Novo Nordisk xStock Logo

Novo Nordisk xStock Price (NVOX)

Unlisted

1 NVOX to USD Live Price:

$46.89
$46.89$46.89
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:40:23 (UTC+8)

Novo Nordisk xStock Price Today

The live Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) price today is $ 46.9, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVOX to USD conversion rate is $ 46.9 per NVOX.

Novo Nordisk xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 533,904, with a circulating supply of 11.38K NVOX. During the last 24 hours, NVOX traded between $ 46.76 (low) and $ 47.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 66.15, while the all-time low was $ 34.28.

In short-term performance, NVOX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +6.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 133.92.

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Market Information

$ 533.90K
$ 533.90K$ 533.90K

$ 133.92
$ 133.92$ 133.92

$ 94.52M
$ 94.52M$ 94.52M

11.38K
11.38K 11.38K

2,015,512.279401107
2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107

The current Market Cap of Novo Nordisk xStock is $ 533.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.92. The circulating supply of NVOX is 11.38K, with a total supply of 2015512.279401107. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.52M.

Novo Nordisk xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 46.76
$ 46.76$ 46.76
24H Low
$ 47.04
$ 47.04$ 47.04
24H High

$ 46.76
$ 46.76$ 46.76

$ 47.04
$ 47.04$ 47.04

$ 66.15
$ 66.15$ 66.15

$ 34.28
$ 34.28$ 34.28

-0.00%

+0.27%

+6.63%

+6.63%

Price Prediction for Novo Nordisk xStock

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NVOX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Novo Nordisk xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Novo Nordisk xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NVOX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Novo Nordisk xStock Price Prediction.

What is Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Novo Nordisk xStock

What is the current price of Novo Nordisk xStock?

Trading at ₦63692.911599521148000, Novo Nordisk xStock has shown a price movement of 0.27% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact NVOX's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 11384.948928198155 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Novo Nordisk xStock?

Its market capitalization is ₦725072500.52517567168000, ranking #3469 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

NVOX recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦63502.7835051942192000 and ₦63883.0396938480768000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Novo Nordisk xStock fit within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category?

As a Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem token, NVOX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Novo Nordisk xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:40:23 (UTC+8)

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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