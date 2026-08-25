novara Price Today

The live novara (NVR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NVR.

novara currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 75,581, with a circulating supply of 10.00B NVR. During the last 24 hours, NVR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NVR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

novara (NVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.58K$ 75.58K $ 75.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.58K$ 75.58K $ 75.58K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of novara is $ 75.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVR is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.58K.