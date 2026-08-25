Nova Fox Price Today

The live Nova Fox (NFX) price today is $ 0.00155234, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00155234 per NFX.

Nova Fox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,235, with a circulating supply of 13.03M NFX. During the last 24 hours, NFX traded between $ 0.00153634 (low) and $ 0.00159977 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.231692, while the all-time low was $ 0.00109469.

In short-term performance, NFX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +34.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.59.

Nova Fox (NFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.24K$ 20.24K $ 20.24K Volume (24H) $ 52.59$ 52.59 $ 52.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.23K$ 115.23K $ 115.23K Circulation Supply 13.03M 13.03M 13.03M Total Supply 74,228,359.55955435 74,228,359.55955435 74,228,359.55955435

The current Market Cap of Nova Fox is $ 20.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.59. The circulating supply of NFX is 13.03M, with a total supply of 74228359.55955435. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.23K.