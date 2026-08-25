Nova Fox Price (NFX)
The live Nova Fox (NFX) price today is $ 0.00155234, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00155234 per NFX.
Nova Fox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,235, with a circulating supply of 13.03M NFX. During the last 24 hours, NFX traded between $ 0.00153634 (low) and $ 0.00159977 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.231692, while the all-time low was $ 0.00109469.
In short-term performance, NFX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +34.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.59.
The current Market Cap of Nova Fox is $ 20.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.59. The circulating supply of NFX is 13.03M, with a total supply of 74228359.55955435. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.23K.
+0.00%
-0.63%
+34.43%
+34.43%
In 2040, the price of Nova Fox could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility.
Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment.
What Nova Offers
Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success.
GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem.
AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive.
Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging
About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases:
Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols
With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation.
Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors.
Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout
Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3.
This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is Nova Fox worth right now?
Nova Fox is currently trading at ₦2.1081674710533189528000, with a price movement of -0.63% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is NFX going up or down today?
NFX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Cronos Ecosystem,Telegram Apps ecosystem.
How popular is Nova Fox today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling NFX.
What makes Nova Fox different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Cronos Ecosystem,Telegram Apps category and built on the -- network, NFX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much NFX exists in the market?
There are 13034993.58015921 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Nova Fox's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦314.65113164853419664000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦1.4866523112767549148000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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