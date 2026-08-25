NotWifGary Price Today

The live NotWifGary (NWG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NWG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NWG.

NotWifGary currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,068, with a circulating supply of 69.00B NWG. During the last 24 hours, NWG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NWG moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NotWifGary (NWG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.07K$ 28.07K $ 28.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.07K$ 28.07K $ 28.07K Circulation Supply 69.00B 69.00B 69.00B Total Supply 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NotWifGary is $ 28.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NWG is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.07K.