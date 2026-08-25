Notional Finance Price (NOTE)
The live Notional Finance (NOTE) price today is $ 0.00655829, with a 8.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00655829 per NOTE.
Notional Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 406,511, with a circulating supply of 61.98M NOTE. During the last 24 hours, NOTE traded between $ 0.00651539 (low) and $ 0.0072293 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.42, while the all-time low was $ 0.00538591.
In short-term performance, NOTE moved -0.15% in the last hour and +21.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.49.
The current Market Cap of Notional Finance is $ 406.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.49. The circulating supply of NOTE is 61.98M, with a total supply of 97647118.85711467. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 640.40K.
-0.15%
-8.69%
+21.77%
+21.77%
In 2040, the price of Notional Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.
Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool.
After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.
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What is Notional Finance about?
Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.
What's the history of Notional Finance?
After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol was relaunched on November 1 with a host of new features and the NOTE governance token.
What makes Notional Finance unique?
Notional offers fixed rates and terms, addressing the limitations of variable rates in DeFi. Users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool.
What can Notional Finance be used for?
Notional Finance can be used for borrowing or lending USDC, DAI, ETH, and WBTC through on-chain liquidity pools. The protocol supports terms of up to one year for USDC & DAI and up to six months for ETH & WBTC.
What is Notional Finance's current price?
Notional Finance trades at ₦8.9065369981668134268000, reflecting a price movement of -8.69% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of NOTE?
With a market cap of ₦552065441.09238681012000, NOTE is ranked #3776 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Notional Finance generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of NOTE?
There are 61984343.82254776 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Notional Finance fluctuated between ₦8.8482763178337759588000 and ₦9.817807373697616956000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Notional Finance compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦31805.7140652619464000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence NOTE?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Ethereum Ecosystem,Fixed Interest,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio,Pantera Capital Portfolio category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does NOTE behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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