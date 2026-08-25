NOTAI is an AI-powered Web3 infrastructure that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. It simplifies how users interact with decentralized technologies by offering a range of products, including an AI-powered Launchpad, AI DeFi suite, and AI Social tools. With the help of AI, users can access early-stage Web3 projects, engage with DeFi services like staking and farming, and participate in gamified community tasks.

How much is NOTAI worth right now?

NOTAI is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.42% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is NOTAI going up or down today?

NOTAI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Applications ecosystem.

How popular is NOTAI today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling NOTAI.

What makes NOTAI different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Applications category and built on the -- network, NOTAI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much NOTAI exists in the market?

There are 100000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is NOTAI's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.