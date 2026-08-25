Nostra Price Today

The live Nostra (NSTR) price today is $ 0.00636449, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current NSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00636449 per NSTR.

Nostra currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 636,449, with a circulating supply of 100.00M NSTR. During the last 24 hours, NSTR traded between $ 0.00624921 (low) and $ 0.0064625 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 721.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.0019884.

In short-term performance, NSTR moved 0.00% in the last hour and +16.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 398.04.

Nostra (NSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 636.45K$ 636.45K $ 636.45K Volume (24H) $ 398.04$ 398.04 $ 398.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 636.45K$ 636.45K $ 636.45K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nostra is $ 636.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 398.04. The circulating supply of NSTR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 636.45K.