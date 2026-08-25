What is Noot Noot about?

Noot Noot is a community-driven meme token on Abstract, originally launched as a fun, culture-based asset and later fully taken over by its community. It serves as a decentralized experiment in collective ownership and engagement, fostering an active holder base that shapes its future. With no centralized control, Noot Noot thrives on community-led initiatives, governance, and ecosystem expansion, reinforcing its role as a social and cultural token in the Abstract ecosystem.

What is today's price of Noot Noot (NOOT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.34%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of NOOT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of NOOT is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Noot Noot?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of NOOT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Noot Noot today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦131377155.12209117988000, positioning Noot Noot at rank #5523 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is NOOT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Noot Noot?

The recent price movement of 0.34% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Abstract Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.