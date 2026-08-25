What is Noooomeme about?

Welcome to $NOOOO, the revolutionary meme coin that transcends mere investment. Embrace a currency that embodies hope, unity, and the collective power of positive intentions. Join our journey of faith and financial empowerment.

What makes Noooomeme unique?

$NOOOO is the blue-collar memecoin on Solana, evoking strong emotions and disgust for woke ideology. It is positioned as the Dogecoin of politics, leveraging the Solana blockchain for its growth.

What can Noooomeme be used for?

Noooomeme can be used as a currency that embodies hope, unity, and the collective power of positive intentions, aiming to transcend mere investment.

What is the current price of Noooomeme?

Noooomeme is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Noooomeme is ₦10.2552513770093814972000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of NOOOO today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34842331.34322632352000, placing the asset at rank #7124 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Noooomeme's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NOOOO.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 997758614.35186 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Noooomeme fall under?

Noooomeme is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,PolitiFi classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact NOOOO's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables NOOOO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.