Noodle Price Today

The live Noodle (NOODLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOODLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOODLE.

Noodle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,534, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M NOODLE. During the last 24 hours, NOODLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01857687, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOODLE moved +0.39% in the last hour and +33.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Noodle (NOODLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.53K$ 23.53K $ 23.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.53K$ 23.53K $ 23.53K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,303.39 999,998,303.39 999,998,303.39

The current Market Cap of Noodle is $ 23.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOODLE is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998303.39. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.53K.