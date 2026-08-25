nomnom Price Today

The live nomnom (NOMNOM) price today is $ 0, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMNOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOMNOM.

nomnom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 284,343, with a circulating supply of 999.55M NOMNOM. During the last 24 hours, NOMNOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.090125, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOMNOM moved +0.12% in the last hour and +38.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.66K.

nomnom (NOMNOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.34K$ 284.34K $ 284.34K Volume (24H) $ 1.66K$ 1.66K $ 1.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 284.34K$ 284.34K $ 284.34K Circulation Supply 999.55M 999.55M 999.55M Total Supply 999,547,685.542092 999,547,685.542092 999,547,685.542092

The current Market Cap of nomnom is $ 284.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.66K. The circulating supply of NOMNOM is 999.55M, with a total supply of 999547685.542092. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 284.34K.