What is Nominex Token (NMX)?

Nominex Token (NMX) is a token with unique farming models created by Nominex exchange. Nominex is the first centralized exchange to successfully launch utility staking. A partner level is assigned to all stakers depending on the amount of invested funds, which gives unique bonuses for using the exchange itself. The staking unlocks unlimited possibilities on Nominex. Team farming - And

What is that?

The distribution process is spread over 72 years. All this time the world's largest referral tree will be formed. Thanks to the overflow effect, users will receive most of their referral bonuses from users whom they do not even know personally. They can be 20 or even 2000 levels away in the “tree”. The reward system consists of team staking bonuses Only on Nominex you can earn even more with team farming. You can grow the number of your referrals by inviting people with your referral ID. After that they can do the same and for each direct staking partner you can get a daily NMX reward. But you also get a share from team staking pool of 2,000 NMX distributed among the “weak” teams every day. How can I get NMX? You can buy them on PancakeSwap, 1inch or directly on Nominex. Farming is built on the Binance Smart Chain so that the fees used for pharming are invisible to users and the bandwidth of this network is much higher. Nominex allows you to receive staking income from 4 pools. • Stake personally in primary pool and earn your daily share of 10 000 NMX by staking personally • Stake longer and get rewarded from bonus pool from 20% - 900% • Just Invite friends and get max income from direct staking pool And both of you will receive 5% - 40% in addition to personal staking • Earn NMX from team pool. Depends on staking of all partners in your structure, who also stake NMX-LP

What does Utility Staking mean?

Farming of NMX token has a utility: stake more assets (NMX-LP) and get a higher partner level as well as 8 bonus types. Higher level gives lower trading and withdrawal fees - up to 0%. Trade absolutely for free ! So, with NMX : • Receive 100% discount on all trading fees • Withdraw crypto for free up to 3 times a day • Add assets to liquidity for 72 years, receiving rewards • Get access to 8 types of referral bonuses for the affiliate program • Earn my share of the NMX personal staking pool • Earn my share of staking on Nominex from the Extra bonus pool, consisting of 3 pools

What else Nominex offers • Trading without verification (KYC) • Fully functional demo mode and trust management system • Daily trading tournaments on real and demo accounts with cash prizes • Training course consisting of 10 lessons, 10 tests and an exam • Staking without freezing funds with daily accrual of bonus funds • Binary affiliate program with an infinite number of referral levels and 8 types of bonuses • Various bonuses at the start: $50 for registration and $50 for replenishing a deposit from $100 and more. T&C Applies

What is the current price of Nominex?

Trading at ₦3.1879999827831110724000, Nominex has shown a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact NMX's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 224160636.779705 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Nominex?

Its market capitalization is ₦714705087.15309156840000, ranking #3487 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

NMX recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦3.1841159374275752412000 and ₦3.2264194384153168992000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Nominex fit within the Exchange-based Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token category?

As a Exchange-based Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token token, NMX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.