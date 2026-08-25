nomAI Price Today

The live nomAI (NOMAI) price today is $ 0, with a 10.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOMAI.

nomAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 129,595, with a circulating supply of 999.86M NOMAI. During the last 24 hours, NOMAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03360627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOMAI moved +0.52% in the last hour and +39.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 527.45.

nomAI (NOMAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 129.60K$ 129.60K $ 129.60K Volume (24H) $ 527.45$ 527.45 $ 527.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.60K$ 129.60K $ 129.60K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,861,673.3074461 999,861,673.3074461 999,861,673.3074461

The current Market Cap of nomAI is $ 129.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 527.45. The circulating supply of NOMAI is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999861673.3074461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.60K.