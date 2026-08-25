nomAI Price (NOMAI)
The live nomAI (NOMAI) price today is $ 0, with a 10.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOMAI.
nomAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 129,595, with a circulating supply of 999.86M NOMAI. During the last 24 hours, NOMAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03360627, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NOMAI moved +0.52% in the last hour and +39.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 527.45.
The current Market Cap of nomAI is $ 129.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 527.45. The circulating supply of NOMAI is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999861673.3074461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.60K.
+0.52%
+10.40%
+39.35%
+39.35%
In 2040, the price of nomAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NOMAI's goal is to be the 'nexus' for on-chain intelligence in the emerging agentic space. By building around its existing custom data architecture stack; processing real-time and historical on-chain data into contextual high action insights, nomAI powers autonomous trading agents to outperform. nomAI seeks to define the next era of agent-driven decision-making—delivering analytical depth, strategic foresight, and competitive advantage in decentralized markets using on-chain data.
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What is nomAI about?
NOMAI serves as the central hub for on-chain intelligence in the emerging agentic space. Leveraging its custom data architecture stack, NOMAI processes real-time and historical on-chain data to generate contextual, actionable insights. These insights empower autonomous trading agents to outperform in decentralized markets. NOMAI aims to define the next era of agent-driven decision-making by providing analytical depth, strategic foresight, and a competitive edge through the utilization of on-chain data.
What is the live trading price of nomAI today?
The current trading price of nomAI stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for NOMAI?
NOMAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for nomAI?
In the last 24 hours, nomAI has seen a price movement of 10.39%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has nomAI traded in today?
Within the past day, nomAI fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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