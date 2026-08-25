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The live nomAI price today is 0 USD.NOMAI market cap is 129,595 USD. Track real-time NOMAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live nomAI price today is 0 USD.NOMAI market cap is 129,595 USD. Track real-time NOMAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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nomAI Price (NOMAI)

Unlisted

1 NOMAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00012881
$0.00012881$0.00012881
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
nomAI (NOMAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:36:51 (UTC+8)

nomAI Price Today

The live nomAI (NOMAI) price today is $ 0, with a 10.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOMAI.

nomAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 129,595, with a circulating supply of 999.86M NOMAI. During the last 24 hours, NOMAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03360627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOMAI moved +0.52% in the last hour and +39.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 527.45.

nomAI (NOMAI) Market Information

$ 129.60K
$ 129.60K$ 129.60K

$ 527.45
$ 527.45$ 527.45

$ 129.60K
$ 129.60K$ 129.60K

999.86M
999.86M 999.86M

999,861,673.3074461
999,861,673.3074461 999,861,673.3074461

The current Market Cap of nomAI is $ 129.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 527.45. The circulating supply of NOMAI is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999861673.3074461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.60K.

nomAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03360627
$ 0.03360627$ 0.03360627

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.52%

+10.40%

+39.35%

+39.35%

Price Prediction for nomAI

nomAI (NOMAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NOMAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
nomAI (NOMAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of nomAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price nomAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NOMAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking nomAI Price Prediction.

What is nomAI (NOMAI)

NOMAI's goal is to be the 'nexus' for on-chain intelligence in the emerging agentic space. By building around its existing custom data architecture stack; processing real-time and historical on-chain data into contextual high action insights, nomAI powers autonomous trading agents to outperform. nomAI seeks to define the next era of agent-driven decision-making—delivering analytical depth, strategic foresight, and competitive advantage in decentralized markets using on-chain data.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About nomAI

What is nomAI about?

NOMAI serves as the central hub for on-chain intelligence in the emerging agentic space. Leveraging its custom data architecture stack, NOMAI processes real-time and historical on-chain data to generate contextual, actionable insights. These insights empower autonomous trading agents to outperform in decentralized markets. NOMAI aims to define the next era of agent-driven decision-making by providing analytical depth, strategic foresight, and a competitive edge through the utilization of on-chain data.

What is the live trading price of nomAI today?

The current trading price of nomAI stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for NOMAI?

NOMAI recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for nomAI?

In the last 24 hours, nomAI has seen a price movement of 10.39%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has nomAI traded in today?

Within the past day, nomAI fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About nomAI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:36:51 (UTC+8)

nomAI (NOMAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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