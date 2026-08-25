Noel Claw Price Today

The live Noel Claw (NOELCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOELCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOELCLAW.

Noel Claw currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,927.04, with a circulating supply of 99.84B NOELCLAW. During the last 24 hours, NOELCLAW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOELCLAW moved -- in the last hour and +23.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Noel Claw (NOELCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.93K$ 14.93K $ 14.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.93K$ 14.93K $ 14.93K Circulation Supply 99.84B 99.84B 99.84B Total Supply 99,836,739,267.92206 99,836,739,267.92206 99,836,739,267.92206

The current Market Cap of Noel Claw is $ 14.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOELCLAW is 99.84B, with a total supply of 99836739267.92206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.93K.