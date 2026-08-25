Nodepay Price Today

The live Nodepay (NC) price today is $ 0, with a 10.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current NC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NC.

Nodepay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 347,184, with a circulating supply of 637.48M NC. During the last 24 hours, NC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.329888, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NC moved -0.53% in the last hour and +6.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 89.97K.

Nodepay (NC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 347.18K$ 347.18K $ 347.18K Volume (24H) $ 89.97K$ 89.97K $ 89.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 544.58K$ 544.58K $ 544.58K Circulation Supply 637.48M 637.48M 637.48M Total Supply 999,933,122.7474725 999,933,122.7474725 999,933,122.7474725

The current Market Cap of Nodepay is $ 347.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 89.97K. The circulating supply of NC is 637.48M, with a total supply of 999933122.7474725. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 544.58K.