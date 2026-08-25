Nobiko Coin Price Today

The live Nobiko Coin (LONG) price today is $ 0, with a 10.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current LONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LONG.

Nobiko Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 473,013, with a circulating supply of 998.33M LONG. During the last 24 hours, LONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02200124, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LONG moved +0.62% in the last hour and +46.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 926.41.

Nobiko Coin (LONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 473.01K$ 473.01K $ 473.01K Volume (24H) $ 926.41$ 926.41 $ 926.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 473.01K$ 473.01K $ 473.01K Circulation Supply 998.33M 998.33M 998.33M Total Supply 998,325,469.93161 998,325,469.93161 998,325,469.93161

The current Market Cap of Nobiko Coin is $ 473.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 926.41. The circulating supply of LONG is 998.33M, with a total supply of 998325469.93161. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 473.01K.