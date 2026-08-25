NMKR Price Today

The live NMKR ($NMKR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current $NMKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $NMKR.

NMKR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 133,269, with a circulating supply of 1.89B $NMKR. During the last 24 hours, $NMKR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02423915, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $NMKR moved -- in the last hour and +27.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NMKR ($NMKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 133.27K$ 133.27K $ 133.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 706.43K$ 706.43K $ 706.43K Circulation Supply 1.89B 1.89B 1.89B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NMKR is $ 133.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $NMKR is 1.89B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 706.43K.